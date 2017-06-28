New format of Pro Kabaddi League announced

Mumbai, June 28: Ahead of the upcoming fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), starting July 28, the organisers on Wednesday revealed the new format of the tournament here.

A 13-week long Kabaddi season will begin on July 28 in Hyderabad and will travel across 12 host cities, culminating in Chennai with the ultimate battle of Kabaddi supremacy taking place on October 28.

In the new format, 12 teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each, where each of them will play 15 intra-zone and seven inter-zone matches, prior to the play-offs.

The play-offs stage will comprise three qualifiers and two eliminators, which are scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Chennai.

The first match will see Rahul Chaudhary-led Telugu Titans clash with Tamil Thalaivas, which boasts of marquee player, Ajay Thakur.

Commenting on the new format, PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said: "For Season 5, our goal was to create a high-impact tournament which evokes euphoric sentiment among fans for their favourite teams."

"Strong contenders will be seen clashing in the action-packed three months of the league. The longer duration of the league, in addition to 12 teams battling in 138 matches, will give fans an exciting season of kabaddi to cheer for."

IANS