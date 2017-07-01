NBA veteran Shaquille O’Neil rumoured to appear at Slammiversary PPV

Bengaluru, July 1: On July 2nd, the Impact Wrestling promotion will host the first PPV of the year, Slammiversary. It is considered as the biggest event of the promotion and quite expectedly the promotion is trying to hype it up as much as possible.

They are taking the same way as WWE to garner attention by attaching themselves with some of the mainstream personalities.

While promoting the event, Jeff Jarrett, one of the creative heads of the company recently teased a surprise appearance will be reserved for that night.

As per his quotes, “the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida” will be associated with the event. Jarrett did not confirm the name forcing the pro-wrestling universe to speculate around it.

Sources like WrestlingNewsSource.com and NoDQ.com has suggested that none but Shaquille O’Neil is the person that Jarrett was talking about. It is going to be the 15th event of the Slammiversary event and such big surprises might be in store for us.

It was not declared however that in which capacity we can expect to see Shaq on that event. He is quite a familiar face in the pro-wrestling industry with quite a few appearances in the WWE. So, we can very well be seeing him engaging in physical altercations, as well.

Previously, Shaquille O’Neil has appeared at Wrestlemania 32 as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match. We witnessed a confrontation between two goliaths as he confronted Big Show in the match. This was a setup to arrange a match at this year’s Wrestlemania 33 which never came to fruition due to money issues.

This created a bad image of the WWE to the NBA legend and the officials of the Impact Wrestling might be trying to take advantage of this situation as well as some more ratings for the upcoming event.

The Slammiversary PPV will take place at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on the aforementioned date.

Bobby Lashley will take on Alberto Del Rio in the main event to defend his World Championship. He has already invited POTUS, Donald Trump to the event to gain some major attention from the mainstream audience.

