Music transforms India's most promising drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Since his debut with the junior Indian squad two years ago in the international hockey tournaments he has scored 34 goals! Out of that he has converted nine penalty corners through his flawless drag-flicks from 12 opportunities.

Truck driver's son wins Jr World Cup

Harmanpreet Singh is being ascribed the most promising drag-flicker in Indian hockey after the country best player in the business, Rupinder Pal Singh.

Harmanpreet, the 19-year old star and one of the key members in the Junior World Cup winning Indian team, who struck 3 goals in the tournament, had also another interesting story.

He used to lose temperament often. He used to become angry and it all happened suddenly either in training or off the pitch also.

Even during the match he sometimes became impatient. But now, Harmanpreet is completely a changed man thanks to the junior Indian squad's sports motivator as well as mental toughness gainer Mrinal Chakrabarty whose care in last 3 years in the national camps has finally transformed Harmanpreet and made more deadly with the hockey stick on the field.

Harmanpreet, who has come to Kolkata to participate in the Beighton Cup said recently, "In our first national camp at Shilaru in Himachal Pradesh, Mrinal sir had repeated discussions with me. I shared my feelings with him. Then he advised me to go on music therapy. Since then I listen to some special type of music twice a day before going to bed and before starting training or before the match. It has helped me a lot to concentrate on the game and my performance."

There is no doubt that Harmanpreet idolises Rupinder Pal as a player. He said, "Rupinder Pal is simply fantastic. I am lucky to have been with him in the senior national squad also in the Champions Trophy, Rio Olympics and in the Asian Champions Trophy. I always follow his style of play, specially his stance before hitting from penalty corners.”

Harmanpreet said he has another big laurel as he has already received appreciations from his idol for a couple of times.

