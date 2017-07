London, July 11: Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza passed to the semi-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 11) after beating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4.

The 23-year-old needed 75 minutes to beat Kuznetsova, seeded No.7, who has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in three previous attempts, reports Efe.

The 2015 Wimbledon finalist Muguruza, seeded No.14, is now set to play against the winner between Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova and American Coco Vandeweghe.

IANS