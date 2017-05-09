Mouma Das first Asian to participate in Table Tennis World Championship for 16th time

Kolkata, May 9: Mouma Das represented India for the first time in 1997 in Manchester. Since then she has hardly missed representing the senior national team at the World Championship.

2017 is going to be special for the ace Indian paddler as she is going to be the first table tennis player from Asia to participate in the forthcoming World Championship for the 16th time!

Mouma along with other members of the senior national squad is leaving on Wednesday (May 10) for Germany for an intensive preparatory camp before the World Championship to be held at the end of this month.

Speaking about this rare feat on Monday, the 33-year player was humble as usual. She said: “No doubt, I am feeling good that even at this age I am being able to earn a place in the senior national squad where my teammates like Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Oihika Mukherjee are almost half of my ages.

"But at the same time, I should not sit cherish only with the feat. I am concentrating on the preparatory camp with an aim to deliver my best in the World Cup.”

A former coach from Bengal, Tapan Chanda, whose student was another national champion Poulami Ghatak, said on the occasion: “Mouma’s passion for the game is still there. That is why she has been able to maintain dedication. It should be an example for the future generation table tennis players.”

In addition, according to the list of current world ranking players in both single and doubles, published by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Mouma and Manika have been ranked number 13.

Mouma further said: “We both are inspired by the ranking list. Our newly appointed Italian coach also has been encouraging us saying that even in the tournament like World Championship, we might make upsets.

That is why following his advice we are going to Germany at least two weeks before the championship to acclimatise the weather and environment.”

