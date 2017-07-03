Easykart Championship: More points for Ruhaan Alva in Italy

Castelletto, July 3: India's Ruhaan Alva picked up seven more crucial points with a ninth place finish in Round 6 of the Italian Easykart Championship here over the weekend.

However, Ruhaan, the 10-year old schoolboy from Bengaluru and who is supported by Italian kart manufacturer Birel Art, was stripped of his second place points in Round 7 consequent of disqualification as his kart lost the front bumper during an overtaking move on the last lap.

On Saturday, Ruhaan qualified fifth for Round 6 and finished in the same position in the Pre-Final. However, in the Final, Ruhan, drove brilliantly to move to third, but a Turn-1 crash dropped him to 26th before he fought his way back to eventually finish ninth.

For Round 7 on Sunday, Ruhaan qualified fourth and finished second in the Pre-Final after making five spots. In the Final, Ruhaan was very much in contention for a win as he was placed second going into the last lap.

Attempting a pass on leader Daniele D'Urso a few corners before the finish, Ruhaan made contact and in the process, the front bumper came off which led to his disqualification despite finishing second.

Ruhaan is currently placed fourth in the championship, 29 points adrift of leader and team-mate Patrese Lorenzo. The championship concludes on the September 9-10 weekend in Lignano when the remaining two rounds will be run.

OneIndia News