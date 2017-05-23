MotoGP legend Nicky Hayden passes away

Rome, May 23: Yesterday (May 22) was a very sad day in sports. Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden passed away at the age of just 35.

The American was involved in a collision with a car when cycling on the Riviera di Rimini last Wednesday (May 17). Hayden had been rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

He later succumbed to injuries sustained and passed away on Monday evening. He was 35 years old.

A hospital statement issued on Thursday said Hayden had suffered "a serious polytrauma", which is a medical term to describe the condition of a person who has multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was nicknamed the Kentucky Kid, had competed for Red Bull Honda in the World Superbike Championship in Italy on 14 May.

We wish to pass on our deepest condolences to Hayden’s family, friends, team and fans at this difficult time.

Nicky’s older brother Tommy, who was also a motorcycle racer, said the family had many "great and happy memories" of Hayden.

"He dreamed as a kid of being a pro-rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport," he said.

"We are all so proud of that. We will all miss him terribly."

Red Bull Honda World Superbike said that the racing world had said goodbye to "one of its dearest sons."

"The 'Kentucky Kid' will be sorely missed by all that ever had the pleasure of meeting him or the privilege to see him race a motorcycle around a track, be it dirt or asphalt," a statement read.

The Kentucky-born racer first competed in MotoGP in 2003 and finished third in the standings two years later. He ended Valentino Rossi's five-year winning streak in 2006 following a dramatic final race in Valencia.

He remains the last American to win the premier class of motorcycle road racing.

Statement from MotoGP

Nicky Hayden (1981-2017)

Bidding farewell to a true Champion, on and off track

"MotoGP Legend Nicky Hayden sadly passed away on Monday evening, after the American was involved in a collision with a car whilst cycling on the Riviera di Rimini last week. Hayden had been rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, later succumbing to the injuries he sustained. He was 35 years old.

A true Champion on and off track, Hayden will be deeply missed.

MotoGP Legend, 2006 World Champion, WorldSBK race winner, fiancé, uncle, brother, son, friend or simply the "Kentucky Kid" who rose from American dirt track to the absolute pinnacle of his sport, Hayden was known for many things to many people, and put his name to an astounding number achievements both within racing and beyond its limits - key amongst which was his moniker as 'the nicest man in Grand Prix racing'. A true competitor with an incredible commitment to his sport, and a true family man dedicated to the people around him.

Hayden will be deeply missed by the paddocks he has graced throughout an incredible career, his millions of fans around the world, and by all those closest to him. We wish to pass on our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, team and colleagues as we sadly bid farewell to the "Kentucky Kid" far too soon - a true legend of the sport, and to all those who knew him."

OneIndia News