More big matches to be announced for WWE Battleground PPV

New Delhi, July 4: WWE started hosting the Battleground PPV from the year 2013. It means that this year will mark the fifth consecutive year in the event chronology.

The Smackdown brand got the rights to conduct the 2017 edition of this PPV. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be the host to it.

To sell-out this event on July 23rd, the main event has already been announced. We will witness the returning Punjabi Prison match on that night. The contender will get another shot at the WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal and snatch the title away from him inside this demonic structure.

Apart from this main event match of the night, the rumour mill is hinting that some more big time matches will be included into the PPV to give it a stacked card. The first match under speculation is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin.

The Money in the Bank winner delivered a brutal assault on the Artist prior to the ladder match in the last PPV. Nakamura will be given a chance to seek proper revenge at Battleground. This will also be a good way to keep him busy in other feuds rather than bringing in the championship picture.

The newer member of Smackdown, Mike Kanellis is also being rumoured to get his inaugural match at the event against Sami Zayn. He was waiting to get involved in his first storyline after arriving in the WWE. Last week, when Zayn interrupted their “Power of Love” segment, the feud has been started and will culminate with a singles PPV match.

AJ Styles is the favorite one to win the Independence Day Battle Royal set to take place on Smackdown, this week. This will continue the rivalry between Styles and the US Champion, Kevin Owens as they will lock horns at Battleground for the prestigious US title.

Last but not the least we will witness returning John Cena performing in a match at the event. The speculated opponent for him is none but another returnee on the blue brand, Rusev. The feud picture will be even clearer after Smackdown gets on the air on this Tuesday Night.

OneIndia News