Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

London, July 17: Swiss star Martina Hingis and her Scottish partner Jamie Murray defeated Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson in two straight sets in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final on Sunday (July 16).

Hingis, thus, clinched her 23rd Grand Slam title as the Swiss-Scottish pair won the game by 6-4, 6-4.

Hingis lifted the mixed doubles trophy, just hours after her compatriot Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon singles crown.

Hingis, therefore, made it a double celebration for Switzerland on Centre Court.

Top seeded Hingis and Murray, the brother of men's world number one Andy, eased past Finland's Kontinen and Britain's Watson.

"It's not bad for us!" Hingis said of a memorable day for her and Federer.

"I'm really pleased I contacted Jamie before Wimbledon. I'm really happy how we played.

"We knew before the final a British player was going to win the mixed doubles. I'm just happy it was mine."

Hingis has now won six mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, 12 Grand Slam women's doubles trophies. The 36-year-old tennis star also won five major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1997.

Murray got his hands on the Wimbledon mixed doubles silverware 10 years after first winning it with Jelena Jankovic.

The 31-year-old also won the Australian and US Open men's doubles titles in 2016.

