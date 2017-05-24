Maria Sharapova to play Rogers Cup 2017

Toronto, May 24: We finally have some good news for Maria Sharapova fans. The Russia superstar has been granted a wild-card entry in the upcoming 2017 Rogers Cup in Toronto, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday (May 23).

"Maria is a Grand Slam champion and a fan favourite," said Karl Hale, tournament director, Rogers Cup Toronto.

“She has served her suspension and we know our guests will be excited to see her play. She will join what is set to be a star-studded field, as we look forward to welcoming the best of women’s tennis back to Toronto this summer. It should be a fantastic Rogers Cup filled with high-quality tennis and entertainment.”

Following a 15-month suspension after doping, Sharapova made her return to the tour last month at Stuttgart, advancing into the semi-finals.

Through three tournaments, her ranking is up to No. 173. The 30-year-old’s best result at Rogers Cup came in Toronto in 2009, when she advanced to the final. She will be making her first appearance in Canada since 2014.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Canada,” Sharapova said. “I have some great memories of playing Toronto in the past, and the tournament and the fans have always been so supportive. This is one of the biggest events of the year and I hope to play my best tennis that week.”

Wild cards are usually offered at a tournament's discretion to players whose ranking would not qualify them for the event on their own.

Should Sharapova rise in the rankings before the tournament's entry deadline to make the main draw cut-off on her own merit, the wild card would be given back to Rogers Cup for use on another player.

Rogers Cup presented by National Bank is celebrating its 125th anniversary of the women’s tournament this year and will welcome the best players in the WTA from August 5-13, 2017 at Aviva Centre in Toronto.

The complete player list and remaining main draw and qualifying wild cards will be announced later on before the tournament.

OneIndia News