Paris, May 17: Russian superstar Maria Sharapova will not feature at this year's French Open after the organisers decided against giving her a wildcard.
Sharapova has returned to competitive tennis after serving a doping ban. She was out of action for 15 months due to doping offence. She was banned in March 2016 after testing positive for banned substance Meldonium at Australian Open in January.
The two-time French Open champion was hoping for a wildcard to compete at Roland Garros. However, the organisers announced the list of wildcard entrants and Sharapova's name was missing.
"There can be a wildcard for the return from injuries - there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping," French Tennis Federation chief Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini was quoted as saying by "BBC".
"I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed, but it's my responsibility, my mission, to protect the high standards of the game played without any doubt on the result," Ferradini added.
The 30-year-old Sharapova is currently playing in Rome Masters. She won her first round match on Monday (May 15).
Wildcards for French Open
Men's singles main draw
Julien Benneteau
Benjamin Bonzi
Mathias Bourgue
Quentin Halys
Laurent Lokoli
Alexandre Muller
Tennys Sandgren (USA)
Following an agreement between the FFT and Tennis Australia, a wildcard is allocated to a player from Australia.
Women's singles main draw
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
Fiona Ferro
Myrtille Georges
Amandine Hesse
Alizé Lim
Chloé Paquet
Amanda Anisimova (USA)
Following an agreement between the FFT and Tennis Australia, a wildcard is allocated to a player from Australia.
Men's singles qualifying draw
Grégoire Barrère
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Jonathan Eysseric
Maxime Hamou
Calvin Hémery
Constant Lestienne
Corentin Moutet
Gleb Sakharov
Women's singles qualifying draw
Audrey Albié
Manon Arcangioli
Yasmine Mansouri
Jessika Ponchet
Jade Suvrijn
Harmony Tan
Following an agreement between the FFT and Tennis Canada, a wildcard is allocated to a player from Canada.
Wheelchair tennis
Shingo Kunieda (JPN)
Charlotte Famin
Note: All players from France unless stated
OneIndia News