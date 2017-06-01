Margaret Court continues to attack homosexuals and transgenders

Melbourne, June 1: Former Australian tennis star and legend Margaret Court continues to form a scorching attack with her views on homosexuality and people involved in it.

Murray hints at Margaret Court Arena boycott

The former Australian Open star claimed on Wednesday (June 1) that tennis is "full of lesbians" and that the devil is responsible for transgender children.

Court who is one of just two women to win a calendar grand slam in tennis holds the record for the most grand slam singles titles with 24 and has been a critic of same-sex marriage for a long time.

The 74-year-old also recently criticised gay people said that whenever possible she would stop flying Quantas due to the airline's support of same-sex marriage. She added in her own sports people was trying to influence younger players.

Court said: “Tennis is full of lesbians. Even when I was playing there were only a couple there but [they] led young ones into parties. And what you get at the top is often what you’ll get right through that sport.”

She then passed on to the matter to transgender people and said: “You can think, 'Oh, I’m a boy’, and it will affect your emotions and feelings and everything else. That’s all the devil.”

She also mentioned that this LGBT culture is corrupting the young people and compared them to Hitler.

"That's what Hitler did. That's what communism did — get in the minds of the children. There's a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get in the minds of the children."

Earlier this year, a portion of the Australian Open arena was renamed as Margaret Court arena to her honour however with so many cheap remarks from her side many Tennis players including Andy Murray, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King have called for her name to be stripped from the venue at Melbourne Park.

Murray even added that he is prepared to support a boycott of next year’s Australian Open if the name was not removed.

Court has however explained the response of the tennis community as “bullying” and has defined her original comments.

“I think it’s bullying,” Court added. “[I’ve got] nothing against homosexuals – as individuals, they can do what they want to do – but my belief as a Christian is marriage the Bible way and I think it’s sad that these people are using that to try to hit below the belt.”

However, Tennis association have not yet commented on the matter and has distanced itself from the entire fight by declaring that Court’s controversial opinions are a personal matter.

OneIndia News