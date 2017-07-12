Manny Pacquiao wants to keep fighting until the passion is gone

Bengaluru, July 12: Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao has hinted he will continue boxing despite losing his welterweight championship to Australian Jeff Horn by a controversial decison earlier this month at Brisbane.

WBO review rules Jeff Horn winner

It upset the fans in leading the World Boxing Orginization (WBO) to review the fight to rule out any foul play from the judges.

The former school teacher Horn stunned Pacquiao by winning on all 12 rounds by unanimous decision to claim the title.

There were talks of the 38-year-old Pacquiao calling it a day after the Philippines man lost the fight, but the eight-division world champion said his passion for the sport is still strong.

"I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country," Pacquiao said on twitter.

I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country. pic.twitter.com/mcfegAOSIi — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) July 12, 2017

He also posted a video on Facebook, stating his reason to keep on fighting. In the video you can see him distributing money in his hometown.

This is why I still fight. https://t.co/w5K3ABw3kj — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) July 7, 2017

The defeat on July 2 caused fury among fans as they called it a 'hometown decision', which was later forced to be reviewed on Monday (July 10).

The review however, cleared Jeff Horn as the winner and a statement was released by the WBO on their official website with all the result cards.

There was a clause of a rematch in the contract for the initial fight in case Pacquiao lost. Now the two are expected to fight later this year.

