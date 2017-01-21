Malaysia Masters 2017: Saina Nehwal beats Yip Pui Yin to reach final

Sibu, Jan 21: World number 10 Saina's Nehwal pips Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin 21-13, 21-10 to reach the final of Malaysia Masters 2017.

The former world number 1 quite easily defeated the world number 30 player in straight in the semi-final clash.

Yip Pui Yin had an early advantage in the match as she took an 8-5 lead in the first set. But Saina came back and strongly after the breather and won the first set convincingly 21-13.

The second set was a cakewalk for the Indian as she cruised into a 6-0 lead making it comfortable for herself.

The Hong Kong shuttler did make a comeback as she made it 5-8 at one point of time but Nehwal never let the game go out of her control.

Saina went ahead and dominated the rest of the set and finally won it comfortably 21-10 to reach the finals of the Malaysia Masters 2017.

It was one of Saina's best performance in recent times after she underwent a surgery after Rio Olympics 2016.

A win in the final would do a world of good to the Indian shuttler's confidence as she slowly a eyeing comeback into mainstream badminton.

OneIndia News