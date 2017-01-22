Malaysia Masters 2017: Saina Nehwal beats Pornpawee Chochuwong to win title

Sibu, Jan 22: India's Saina Nehwal beats Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20 22-20 in the final to win the Malaysia Masters 2017 title.

The number one seeded player had to fight hard to beat the world number 67 who gave fierce competition to the eventual champion.

Saina had a sloppy start to the match as she was down 0-4 in the first set. Pornpawee was leading at the break 11-5.

But the Indian did not lose heart and fought back strongly and completely dominated the second part to win the firsts set 22-20. It was indeed a great comeback for the world number 10.

The Thai shuttler yet again started the second set on a high as she took a 3-0 lead but Saina once again came back strongly and equalised.

Thereafter Saina took control of the set. It was a roller coaster of a set as Chochuwong drew parity in the end which forced the set to go to yet another tie-breaker.

But once again Saina emerged triumphantly and won the set and the match.

Malaysian Masters has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian shuttlers. Last year Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu had won the title.

OneIndia News