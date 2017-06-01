Major championship changes coming to WWE Raw

Bengaluru, June 1: There are five championships present in the flagship brand of the WWE that is WWE Raw. Brock Lesnar is the current Universal champion. Dean Ambrose and Alexa Bliss are the Intercontinental and women’s champion, respectively.

The returning Hardy Boyz is the tag team champions whereas Neville is the so-called “King of the Cruiserweights” by holding the title for the Cruiserweight division.

Now, all the titles will be up for grabs in the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV, Extreme Rules on June 4th. As revealed by the Dirty Sheets Podcast, almost every title is set to change hands in the near future if not in the mentioned PPV altering the landscape of the brand.

While giving an update on the same, the source did not count the Universal Championship in the list. There’s no confirmation among the creative planning with the prime title whereas, in storyline perspective, there should be some changes, soon.

Although Alexa Bliss was given an abrupt push by winning the Raw Women’s Championship at Payback, it was on a temporary basis.

WWE creative is still intending to keep the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks program intact which means Bayley would recapture the title, soon.

As for the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz is set to win the title for a record seventh time in order to start a long-term feud with Roman Reigns. So, Ambrose might be losing it at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

The Hardyz are quite well over with the fans with their title run but WWE would not waste them by using them in the tag division.

Rather, they will soon start singles planning around them. So, they should lose the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro, as well.

Lastly, Neville is holding the Cruiserweight title for a long time since last year’s December. It’s time for make way to someone new like Austin Aries. So, he should lose it to A-double, too.

Check out the exact statements made by the source, below. To learn more about this we have to wait till June 4th, the day of Extreme Rules.

"Over on Raw, everyone is going to drop their belts. Alexa's run was meant to be something for Bayley to do until they do Bayley vs Sasha. But they are so happy with Alexa, that could change.

But, Ambrose, Neville and The Hardyz are definitely dropping their belts. You may have noticed, Matt and Jeff are winning all their singles matches, as they want to protect them for singles pushes."

OneIndia News