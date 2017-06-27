Mae Young Classic to stream exclusively on WWE Network

Mumbai, June 27: WWE today (June 27) announced the first-ever Mae Young Classic women's tournament will stream exclusively on WWE Network, starting Monday (August 28) with the first four episodes available on demand.

Episodes five through eight will be available on demand on Monday, September 4. The final match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12 at 7.30 p.m. IST.

The Mae Young Classic will be called by WWE Hall-of-Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined on colour commentary by four-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament.

"The Mae Young Classic is a unique and exclusive offering for WWE Network subscribers and further highlights our on-going commitment to the 'women's evolution' in sports and entertainment," said Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, WWE executive vice pPresident, talent, live events and creative.

"It's a privilege to showcase these talented women from around the world and to provide them with an opportunity to shine before a global audience on WWE Network."

Competitors announced thus far include Toni Storm from New Zealand; Princesa Sugehit from Mexico; Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Tessa Blanchard, and Abbey Laith from the United States; Kavita Devi from India; Jazzy Gabert from Germany; and Taynara Conti from Brazil.

WWE Network will also stream an exclusive special entitled, Mae Young Classic: Bracketology immediately following SummerSlam, on Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 PM (IST).

Fans can watch the Mae Young Classic and all of WWE Network's programming by signing up at WWENetwork.com.

OneIndia News