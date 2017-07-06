Asian Athletics Championship: Laxmanan wins gold in men's 5000 metres

Bhubaneswar, July 6: Govindan Laxmanan clinched the first gold for India at the Asian Athletics Championships by emerging triumphant in the men's 5,000 metres at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday (July 6).

Laxmanan was trailing the leading four runners towards the end of the second last lap but he produced a stunning sprint finish over the final 300 metres to win by a handsome margin.

The experienced Vikas Gowda took bronze in the men's discuss to boost the Indian tally.

Mohammad Samimi of Iran took the gold in the men's discuss while Malaysian Mohd Irfan Shamsuddin ended up with the bronze.

Manpreet dominated her event with a best throw of 18.28 metres to register the first gold for India in the event.

Guan Quayin China took silver with 17.91.

