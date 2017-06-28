Leander Paes in semi-finals of Antalya Open

Posted By: PTI
Antalya, June 28: Leander Paes and his Canadian partner Adil Shamashdin entered the semi-finals of the ATP 250 Antalya Open while Indian pair of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja lost a hard-fought quarter-final, here today.

File Photo: Leander Paes
The fourth seeded Indo-Canadian brushed aside unseeded Carlos Berlocq of Argentina and Joao Sousa of Portugal in straight sets 6-1 6-2 makingh it to the last four.

However Raja-Sharan pair gave a tough fight to second seeded Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia losing in super tie-break. The Indian pair lost 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-4), 4-10.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 22:25 [IST]
