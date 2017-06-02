Leander Paes out of French Open doubles

Paris, June 2: Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky crashed out of the French Open following a straight sets loss in the second round of the men's doubles event at the tennis tournament here on Friday (June 2).

The unseeded Indo-US combination produced a strong fight in the opening set before going down 7-6, 6-2 to the Spanish pair of David Marrero and Tommy Robredo in one hour and 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, Feliciano Lopez marched to the third round in men's singles after his marathon win over David Ferrer.

The 35-year-old victor beat world No. 33 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a game that lasted for almost four hours on Thursday (June 1), reports Efe.

The Spaniard, world No. 36, is to play the next round against Croatian Marin Cilic, world No. 8, who had an easy victory over Russian Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 after one hour and 38 minutes.

IANS