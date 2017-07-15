Leading swimmer Supriyo Mondal’s dream is to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, only to meet Michael Phelps

Kolkata, July 15: He has not been able to spin in the water for last five to six months due to shoulder injury. Still, Supriyo Mondal is number two ranked swimmer in the country in his most favorite event 200 meter butterfly.

Supriyo hails from Kolaghat, a place in Midnapore East district, around 67 kilometers distant from Kolkata. His father Sukumar Mondal is a fisherman.

Despite the that fact that poverty was a close associate of Supriyo’s family, the boy started swimming in a pond under the tutelage of former international swimmer Sanjib Chakrabarty, the husband of famous long-distance swimmer Bula Chowdhury.

In the national championship in 2012, Supriyo’s stunning performance in the 200 meter butterfly as well as in the 100 meter butterfly changed his fortune. He was selected by the Dolphin Aquatics Bangalore, founded and run by Dronacharya coach Nihar Ameen.

Supriyo, speaking from Bangalore over phone on Friday (July 14) said, “Due to shoulder injury I have not been able to compete in any championship this year. I was undoing rehab at my academy for around last six months."

"Now I am fit again and resumed training to compete in the senior national championship, scheduled to be held in October,” he said.

The 20-year swimmer who has bronze in his kitty in the youth Commonwealth championship last year, also revealed how he kept himself mentally strong during the last six months.

He said, “I used to watch video recordings of Michael Phelps training and his competition performance. I used to read articles, published in different newspapers, especially on his return to Rio Olympics breaking retirement.

"His words and his training videos have hugely motivated me. I started believing that I also would be able to regain my old touch. Above all Ameen sir was so inspiring and caring that finally it had not been difficult for me to restart full-fledged swimming,” said Mondal.

Supriyo’s sole aim is to earn qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The reason as he mentioned was, “Only in the events like Olympics the legend like Phelps may come to watch. So, I must take a chance. If I can go Tokyo and if he comes I will meet and ask for his autograph. That is my dream.”

