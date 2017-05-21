Last five French Open winners (Women's Singles)

Bengaluru, May 21: Serena Williams has won the most number of French Open titles among the current lot of active players. The American superstar has won it thrice in her career.

After Serena is Maria Sharapova. The Russia Tennis sensation has won it twice in her career. Sharapova and Williams have won it four times among each other in the last 5 years.

Unfortunately, Maria Sharapova who came back from a dreadful suspension on doping charges, will not take part in this year's Roland Garros as she was denied a wildcard entry.

Serena Williams too will miss the competition this year due to pregnancy.

As the French Open 2017 begins from tomorrow (May 22), we make a list of the last 5 winners of women's singles tennis.

Last 5 French Open winners

Garbine Muguruza (2016) Spain's Garbine Muguruza holds the cup after defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. after their final match of the French Open 2016 at Roland Garros. Serena Williams (2013, 2015) Arguably the greatest Women's singles player of all time, Serena Williams won the trophy twice (2013, 2015) in the last years. Maria Sharapova (2012, 2014) Maria Sharapova the queen of Tennis court may not participate in this year's edition, but she won the competition twice in the last 5 years, 2012 and 2014. Li Na (2011) Former Chinese Tennis star Li Na won her maiden Grand Slam and French Open title in 2011 beating Francesca Schiavone in the final. Francesca Schiavone Italian Tennis star Francesca Schiavone won the title in 2010 beating Samantha Stosur 6-4 7-6 in the final.

OneIndia News