Last five French Open winners (Men's Singles)

Paris, May 19: Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of French Open and arguably the greatest player of the Clay court. The Spaniard is simply invincible on clay.

The master of Roland Garros, Nadal has won the title a record 9 times forming two streaks. From 2005 to 2008, Nadal won it 4 times and then Roger Federer broke the streak in 2009.

Nadal's dominance continued again from 2010 and he went on to win it consecutive 5 occasions until 2014.

Federer's compatriot and a very talented Tennis player Stanislas Wawrinka won the title 2015 beating one of the best players of the modern day, Novak Djokovic.

It was until last year that Djokovic's wait was over as he outclassed Andy Murray in the final to win it 2016.

As a new edition of the French Open is arriving, let us rewind and look back at the last 5 French Open winners.

Here are last 5 French Open winners:

Novak Djokovic (2016) Novak Djokovic won his first ever French Open title last year beating Andy Murray in the finals,3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stanislas Wawrinka (2015) Swiss Tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka won his maiden French Open title beating Novak Djokovic in the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Rafael Nadal (2005-08 and 2010-14) Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of French Open. He had won his maiden title in 2005 and continued to win 4 times in a row. His second streak of 5 titles was from 2010 to 2014). Roger Federer (2009) Roger Federer had won his only French Open title out of 18 Grand Slams way back in 2009. He had broken Nadal's streak which started in 2005. Gaston Gaudio (2004) (Image courtesy: ATP official website) Before the dominance of Rafael Nadal in French Open, Argentina's Gaston Gaudio had won it in 2004.

