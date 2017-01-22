Kurt Angle talks about one last match and his previous WWE deal

Bengaluru, Jan 22: WWE officially announced Kurt Angle’s name for the Hall of Fame, class of 2017, this past week.

It marked a span of more than a decade since Angle was associated with WWE. He performed in the WWE last in 2006 upon which he joined Total Nonstop Action (TNA) wrestling promotion and was the franchise there before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame there.

He also continued performing on the independent wrestling circuit and got inducted into various other Hall of Fames such as National Amateur Wrestling, USA Wrestling and the International Sports Hall of Fame.

Now, Angle always considered WWE as his home. So, prior to returning back to the pinnacle of sports entertainment, he appeared in an interview with former WWE veteran announcer, Lillian Garcia.

The podcast named 'Making their way into the ring’ heard Angle talking about one last match in the WWE and the primary deal he was offered after 1996 Summer Olympics.

While talking about his last match, he wanted to have it against AJ Styles. He wrestled him in TNA and hence did not hesitate to compare him with the great Shawn Michaels. This was his comments:

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that's the hottest right now in WWE and that's AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels.

The thing with AJ Styles and I want everybody to realize this--you don't have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it's an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping.”

While talking about how he got into the WWE after Olympics in 1996 he stated,

“I didn't understand pro wrestling. I never watched it. I said, 'Well you know Mr. McMahon, I'm an Olympic gold medalist. So I can never lose.’ Vince just looked down at the paper.

"He was like, 'OK well ah, you go home and look at that contract’. I literally didn't hear from him again.

"Actually two and a half years later I contacted him, and I said, 'is that deal still there?’ He said, 'no. But you can come up and try out’.

"Now I am grateful for that because nothing ever came easy for me. I think if I would've gotten a contract earlier, I don't think I would have had the same success as I did.”

Now, all we can say is that we are indeed happy to see him back in the WWE after a long time. But, we also want to see him performing in some more matches, here.

If Goldberg can main event Survivor Series at this age of 51, he sure can do better with any given opportunity.

OneIndia News