Kurt Angle to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017

Bengaluru, Jan 17: The breaking news was first published by ESPN, last night. It said that the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017 will be none other than the returning Kurt Angle.

WWE announced the same officially on their flagship show of Monday Night Raw channeling a video package showing the incredible accolades earned by the former Olympic Medalist.

Kurt Angle (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque aka Triple H posted an update regarding the same on his Twitter handle.

He seemed to feel honor one of the best talents that WWE ever had in their roster by quoting, “Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary.

He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Kurt Angle also reacted on social media that he will finally be coming home after a long time. It was almost a decade ago that he was seen in a WWE ring.

The rumours regarding Kurt Angle’s return to the WWE were there for quite a long time. However, he’s got a broken neck which means it’s still not sure whether he will be back for competing inside the ring or not.

With this announcement from the former six-time world champion, it’s almost sure that he will be back in the company soon.

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the night of Wrestlemania 33, as per the tradition. We have to wait for further confirmation regarding his appearance.

Meanwhile, the some of the superstars congratulated the veteran back in the company:

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 13:05 [IST]
