Kurt Angle to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017

Bengaluru, Jan 17: The breaking news was first published by ESPN, last night. It said that the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017 will be none other than the returning Kurt Angle.

WWE announced the same officially on their flagship show of Monday Night Raw channeling a video package showing the incredible accolades earned by the former Olympic Medalist.

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque aka Triple H posted an update regarding the same on his Twitter handle.

I've never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

He seemed to feel honor one of the best talents that WWE ever had in their roster by quoting, “Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary.

He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

I'm coming home! #itsdamntrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 16, 2017

Kurt Angle also reacted on social media that he will finally be coming home after a long time. It was almost a decade ago that he was seen in a WWE ring.

The rumours regarding Kurt Angle’s return to the WWE were there for quite a long time. However, he’s got a broken neck which means it’s still not sure whether he will be back for competing inside the ring or not.

With this announcement from the former six-time world champion, it’s almost sure that he will be back in the company soon.

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the night of Wrestlemania 33, as per the tradition. We have to wait for further confirmation regarding his appearance.

Meanwhile, the some of the superstars congratulated the veteran back in the company:

Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017

Congratulations to A good friend, @RealKurtAngle for being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. well deserved. Testify !!! #wwe #itsdamntrue — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 17, 2017

.@RealKurtAngle coming home to @WWE makes me happy! Well deserved! #ItsDamnTrue — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 17, 2017

OneIndia News