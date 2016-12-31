Kurt Angle approached by WWE for appearing at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Dec 31: It was reported earlier that Kurt Angle is open to a WWE return if things materialize well.

He is being rumored to return to his former franchise ever since the WWE Draft has taken place. In a number of interviews, he hinted of future discussions with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Now that the Royal Rumble PPV is coming close and WWE is willing to make it a hell of an event, it is being said that Angle was approached once again for return.

According to the reports of PWStream, WWE has approached a string of former WWE superstars to appear in the Royal Rumble match. Former World champion, Kurt Angle is one of them.

Apparently, all the stars were offered at least one-off appearance, if they don’t want any long stint. However, Angle said in the past that he will like to be involved in some marquee matches as part of his last stint.

BREAKING: Kurt Angle has been contacted in regards to an appearance in the #RoyalRumble match. Imagine the star power in this years Rumble. pic.twitter.com/Puu2YpemXN — pwstream (@pwstream) December 25, 2016

So, according to wrestlezone.com, Angle would be making his much-anticipated return to WWE as part of the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Going forward in 2017, we will be seeing more of him on WWE television and Alamodome will be marking his first appearance in almost a decade.

However, the main concern in the case of Angle’s return is the injury issues.

After such a long career in both WWE and TNA, he has undergone a number of serious neck surgeries which is supposed to give him a lot of troubles in future. This barred Vince McMahon from re-signing the former champion in the past.

Previously when he left in 2006, the health issues were the main reasons. He demanded a long time-off and WWE was not ready to fulfill his demand.

We have to see if he indeed returns then what his role is going to be for future. It is certain that WWE will get a lot of options in terms of booking to make mouth-watering matches between him and the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more.

