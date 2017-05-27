Kimi Raikkonen takes pole position in Monaco GP

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Monte Carlo, May 27: Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen took the pole position for the Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix after he led the official practices on Saturday (May 27).

Raikkonen took his 17th pole position, the first time since 2008, after covering the circuit in one minute and 12.178 seconds, ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel, reports Efe.

File photo: Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen
File photo: Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen

Mercedes's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is to start third.

Red Bull's Dutch Max Verstappen and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are to start fourth and fifth respectively.

Spanish Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso is set to start sixth, his best classification of the season.

IANS

Read more about:

f1, formula 1, ferrari, kimi raikkonen, monaco grand prix, sports

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 20:36 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...