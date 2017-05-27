Kimi Raikkonen takes pole position in Monaco GP

Monte Carlo, May 27: Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen took the pole position for the Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix after he led the official practices on Saturday (May 27).

Raikkonen took his 17th pole position, the first time since 2008, after covering the circuit in one minute and 12.178 seconds, ahead of his German teammate Sebastian Vettel, reports Efe.

Mercedes's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is to start third.

Red Bull's Dutch Max Verstappen and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are to start fourth and fifth respectively.

Spanish Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso is set to start sixth, his best classification of the season.

He's still got it...



What a lap from Kimi Raikkonen to take his first #F1 pole for nine years#MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/FSHbWSNPVZ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2017

IANS