Kidambi Srikanth arrives home after Australian Open triumph, credits Pullela Gopichand for success

New Delhi, June 27: Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returned home on Tuesday (June 27) after clinching the Australian Open Super Series title.

Srikanth wins Australia Open; Twitterati hail Srikanth

The 24-year-old Srikanth, who extended his stellar run of form to become the first Indian male shuttler to win two consecutive Superseries title, was given a warm reception upon his arrival back home.

Srikanth arrived home after winning Indonesia Super Series and Australia Open Super Series back-to-back. He was given a warm welcome at Hyderabad International Airport.

Addressing media persons, the Hyderabadi shuttler credited his coach Pullela Gopichand for his success.

"Pullela Gopichand was the one who started coaching seriously, thought India has potential in Badminton; his role will be important," Srikanth said.

Thanks to Gopi sir, it was not possible to make it without him,I couldn't have been where I am now: Kidambi Srikanth pic.twitter.com/tAw7c02jl8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

Talking about his Gopichand's role in his career the shuttler said, "Thanks to Gopi Sir, it was not possible to make it without him, I couldn't have been where I am now."

When asked about the challenges he faced in both the tournaments Srikanth said, "Every match was tough for me and I learnt with every match. The only way to be consistent is to train hard."

Thanks Sachin Tendulkar:

Speaking over the wishes he received after his victory, the 24-year-old also thanked India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"Sachin Tendulkar told me that I will become World No.1 soon," he added.

OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I'll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300 https://t.co/OA7yA8k3p4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2017

Former India shuttler-turned-coach Gopichand was also pleased with the results his students are getting.

"We have done well. It is important we start producing those results at world championships and Olympics; train hard and do well," he told.

Anand Mahindra announces reward to honour Srikanth:

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, took to Twitter to announce that he will personally gift a TUV 300 to the shuttler for his achievement.

"His fighting spirit has made us proud. A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I'll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300," he tweeted.

Cash awards for Srikanth:

Badminton Association of India (BAI) already announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh to Srikanth. Meanwhile, Gopichand Badminton Academy also awarded Rs 3 lakhs to the shuttler for his achievement.

Srikanth not only won his fourth Superseries title but also became the only sixth badminton player in the world to make it to three consecutive superseries finals on the trot.

OneIndia News