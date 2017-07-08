Kevin Anderson dreams of rematch with AB de Villiers

London, July 8: South Africa's Kevin Anderson reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time on Friday but admitted he had cricket on his mind. With Proteas taking on England in the first Test on the other side of London at Lord's, the 31-year-old will be keeping a close eye on the match. However, he has two regrets.

He won't be able to pay a first ever visit to the ground and he's sorry that regular South Africa captain AB de Villiers won't be playing. "I played AB at tennis a long time ago. He was 12 and I was 10. He was a good tennis player and he beat me," recalled Anderson. "We keep in touch but I am still waiting for a rematch."

Anderson made the last 16 at Wimbledon on Friday with a confident 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans.

But with a fourth round match-up against either Jo- Wilfried Tsonga or Sam Querrey on the horizon. Anderson's long-held dream of getting to the home of cricket will have to be postponed a little longer.

"I know that Saturday at Lord's is always a special day but I will have to watch it on TV," he said. "I have to keep my priorities and that will be my recovery for the second week."

