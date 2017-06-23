Karnataka umpire Santosh Venkatraman to officiate in Wimbledon

Bengaluru, June 23: Santosh Venkatraman of Karnataka will officiate as a line umpire in the Wimbledon tennis championship starting at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London from June 26 (Monday).

The 30-year-old ITF Level 2 "White Badge" umpire, who has been officiating since in 2000, has been a line umpire in several international tournaments, including Davis Cup ties that ​India played in Bengaluru, from 2014 to 2017, against Indonesia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan besides Spain in New Delhi, women's Fed Cup in New Delhi, Commonwealth Games ( 2010 ), Chennai ATP Open ( 2013-17) and IPTL matches ( 2015 ).

He is also a coach of IIM-Bangalore tennis team.

"I am very excited to be officiating at Wimbledon, which has been one of my dream assignments and I will be a line umpire in the qualifying round ties. I am sure it will be a rich experience," said Santosh.

OneIndia News