Karnataka umpire Santosh Venkatraman to officiate in Wimbledon

Bengaluru, June 23: Santosh Venkatraman of Karnataka will officiate as a line umpire in the Wimbledon tennis championship starting at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London from June 26 (Monday).
The 30-year-old ITF Level 2 "White Badge" umpire, who has been officiating since in 2000, has been a line umpire in several international tournaments, including Davis Cup ties that India played in Bengaluru, from 2014 to 2017, against Indonesia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan besides Spain in New Delhi, women's Fed Cup in New Delhi, Commonwealth Games ( 2010 ), Chennai ATP Open ( 2013-17) and IPTL matches ( 2015 ).
He is also a coach of IIM-Bangalore tennis team.
"I am very excited to be officiating at Wimbledon, which has been one of my dream assignments and I will be a line umpire in the qualifying round ties. I am sure it will be a rich experience," said Santosh.
OneIndia News