K Srikanth dedicates Australia Open win to training partners

Hyderabad, June 28: Kidambi Srikanth wants to dedicate his latest achievement to his three practice partners, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy.

Despite the fact Srikanth was extremely busy in attending different functions after returning from Sydney on Tuesday early morning, he could be contacted over phone.

The 24-year old badminton has earned a rare feat. Being the first Indian male badminton player he reached three consecutive Super Series finals and he has clinched two titles out of those two.

Looking forward towards the desired World Championship in August, he was asked whether he needs to go abroad to train with any of the World’s top players which could help him to win one of the most difficult championships in world badminton.

Srikanth said: “I do not need to go anywhere. The standard of the game which I have been able to maintain in the last three Super Series championships has come out mainly due to my practice partners, Kashyap, Praneeth and Prannoy and Gopi sir’s constant monitoring.

"I train with these three players and I feel all of them are world class players. I believe it that if I can beat Praneeth in the practice matches then I will be able to beat any top player in the World.

"You just cannot imagine how it is difficult to defeat Praneeth, Prannoy and Kashyap in practice matches.

"So, today, I believe along with Gopichand sir and my new coach Mulyo Handoyo my three practice partners deserve the credit for success equally. Along with my parents and family, I am dedicating this success to them also.”

Legendary badminton player Lin Dan is the childhood idol of Srikanth. But the shuttler revealed he still watches Lin Dan’s video clippings.

He further informed, “In the academy, we generally are asked to watch the video recordings of those players with whom we have played recently or with whom we will be playing in any impending tournament.”

Kidambi Srikanth is the only one who watches the video recording of that historic win against Lin Dan in China Open a couple of years ago. It motivates him continuously.

