Bengaluru, Dec 24: Rampal Singh finally could meet his son after a span of 4 months. Rampal is a truck driver. His son is Harjeet Singh, the captain of the Junior Hockey World Cup winning Indian team.

India win Jr World Cup

Rampal took his truck to Bangladesh to offload the bundle of parcels and on his way back to Punjab, the father of Indian captain took a halt at Kolkata to watch his son's match in the ongoing Beighton Cup on Friday (December 23).

At the age of only 8 years Harjeet got admitted to a local coaching centre in his Tum Taran village in Punjab. Harjeet's father did not have the money to buy a hockey stick for his son.

Harjeet used to borrow hockey sticks made of bamboo from that local coaching centre. He needed 3 to 4 sticks a month that time. His father Rampal said on Friday, "I was so ashamed of my financial inability that I tried to avoid going to that coaching centre also. I used to lament that I did not have even the money to buy a proper hockey stick for my son."

Rampal used to drive his truck whole night in Harjeet’s early days. And in those years son also used to get up around 3.30 AM in the morning and used to make tea for his father.

Harjeet's Junior World Cup team-mate Harmanpreet Singh laughed off and revealed, “Harjeet has made tea also for us for several times during our national camps and he makes it excellent.”

Harjeet has two dreams now. One is to get into the senior national squad on a regular basis.

He said, "I have been in the senior squad before. But that was not frequent. Now I want to be permanent in the senior team."

Harjeet's second dream is that he will ask his father to stop driving and take rest at home. But probably, before he asks his father after the completion of ongoing Beighton Cup, Rampal said, "I have decided to stop driving after returning to Punjab. I do not need to do that as my son has been star already!"

