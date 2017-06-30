John McEnroe regrets his comments on Serena Williams

Bengaluru, June 30: John McEnroe has admitted that he should not have compared Serena Williams to men's tennis players and suggested he regrets saying Serena Williams would be ranked "like 700 in the world" if she had to play on the men's circuit.

McEnroe comments on Serena

"Maybe it was wrong," McEnroe said. "I'll agree, it would have been better not to have said it. I didn't realise it would create something like this."

“It would have been easier to leave it. Look, she’s a great player and it’s apples and oranges,” he added.

Read: Serena hits back at McEnroe

The tumult came after McEnroe called the 35-year-old the “best female player ever – no question” but when he was asked why not the best player ever, he compared her with Men and put her behind 700 men “if she had to just play the circuit – the men’s circuit – that would be an entirely different story”.

Williams, who is pregnant and on leave from the tennis tour responded to McEnroe on Twitter after the dig and posted: “Dear John I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based,” she tweeted. “I’ve never played anyone ranked 'there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

McEnroe refused to apologise later after such remarks when asked on CBS television on Tuesday, however, On Wednesday, he iterated his respect for Williams and withdrew his comments.

"Maybe it's better if it hadn't been said because I have a lot of respect for Serena," McEnroe said. "She has been great for the game. People that know me know that. I think that's really what it boils down."

The 58-year-old also insisted that there should not be any more furore over the comments as this was just his opinion regarding the difference between men and women tennis.

"That was just an opinion. That's just my opinion. This is not something that has been earth shattering, that I feel there's a difference in the level of the women and the men."

Serena has 23 grand slam singles crowns and 14 doubles titles in majors and is determined to return to the tour next year after missing the remainder of the current season.

OneIndia News