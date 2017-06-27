John McEnroe not satisfied with Djokovic-Agassi partnership

Bengaluru, June 27: Tennis legend John McEnroe has suggested that he is not really happy with the working of Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic partnership.

He suggested that Agassi will not produce a long-term solution to Djokovic’s difficulties unless both of them are prepared to dedicate more time to working together.

Djokovic’s third-round defeat at Wimbledon last year was the start of a lengthy run of poor results for the former Serbian No 1 player. and the 31-year-old later decided to part ways with his whole coaching staff ahead of French Open and turned to Agassi.

Agassi worked with Djokovic at the French Open but left Paris before the end of the first week because of other issues and it is also not still clear whether the Serbian will work with Agassi in the upcoming Wimbledon or not.

And while talking about such situation to BBC, the former Wimbledon Champion McEnroe suggested that such associations are pointless without a proper commitment and if the two men work together only for very brief moments, we can not expect the partnership to be successful in the long term.

McEnroe also pointed out that last year he dedicated all the entire grass-court season helping Milos Raonic to inspire him to reach the grand slam final and any partnership needs time to work out.

“Is Andre the long-term solution for Novak? Not if he is only coming around for very brief moments," McEnroe said.

He added: "If I ever decided to work with Milos and I showed up two days before Wimbledon, at that point it is really hard to make any impact.

“At the every least, you need to get a feel for his routine, and what makes him tick, and what you can add. It looks great on paper when you bring in Andre Agassi, and it is great for tennis

"He did have this career renaissance so there are reasons why it makes sense, but it is hard to think that could make sense so fast. If you're only here for a few days, with any person it's going to take some time.”

Djokovic has currently taken a wildcard entry into this week's Aegon International at Eastbourne to rediscover his form however, Agassi will again be missing at Eastbourne with the Serb facing Vasek Pospisil in the last 16 on Tuesday.

OneIndia News