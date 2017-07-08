John McEnroe makes fresh dig: I'd be in top 500 in women's rankings

London, July 8: Seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe further showered humiliation on women's tennis by saying he would rank inside the top-500 in their sport, despite being a 58-year-old.

The outspoken American former world number one had sparked outrage when he claimed fellow American and 23-time major winner Serena Williams would only be around 700 in the world if she played on the ATP Tour. 'If she played the men's circuit she'd be, like, 700 in the world,' he said.

He has now took aim at the rest of the WTA Tour stating he would be easily ranked inside the top-500, despite not playing a professional player since 1992. 'I'd probably be the top-500 at least,' he told BBC 5 Live.

Earlier McEnroe had said: "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything's possible; maybe at some point a women's tennis player can be better than anybody.

"I just haven't seen that in any other sport, and I haven't seen it in tennis. If she had to just play the men's circuit, it would be an entirely different story."

OneIndia News