John Cena hints Kenny Omega is heading to WWE

Bengaluru, Jan 12: It was last year around this time when John Cena posted a picture of AJ Styles suggesting that the Phenomenal One is coming to the WWE.

We did see him debuting during the Royal Rumble 2016 and changing the landscape of the company. Styles had a career year by doing it all in the entire year.

This year Cena posted a picture of Kenny Omega, the NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wresting) sensation in the same fashion hinting that WWE might be coming around with another slobber knocker for the fans.

Omega had an incredible match at the Wrestling Kingdom 11 event in Japan against Kazuchika Okada where he failed to win the IWGP championship.

This started numerous speculations of WWE signing him for future. The rumour mill has already hinted that Omega might debut during this year’s Royal Rumble.

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

At this time, Omega has taken a short hiatus from NJPW and has not stated what’s next for him which fuelled up the speculations even more. However, he saw Cena posting his picture on his Instagram account and replied back to him.

He had an interview with the Sports Illustrated where he said that he is re-evaluating the next opportunities for him.

He has tremendous respect for John Cena whom he considers as one of the greatest of all time but he really did not make up his mind, for now. Here are Omega’s comments:

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

John Cena has a nag of posting some random pictures around his Twitter or Instagram account to keep the pro-wrestling fans on their toes with future possibilities.

So, the picture does not confirm that WWE is indeed bringing Omega under their wings. However, the Royal Rumble is coming up and surprises can’t be wiped out.

OneIndia News