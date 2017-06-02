Bengaluru, June 2: John Cena is away from the WWE for almost two months. He is busy shooting for The Pact movie which is said to be an adult comedy. Currently, he is busy wrapping up its schedule in Atlanta, Georgia. June 28th is supposed to mark his last day on the shooting floor upon which he will join the Smackdown Live roster.

On that week, WWE will conduct a tour in China with the entire roster. Cena is being advertised for the entire schedule indicating that he will be present for the live events in the eastern country. This is current schedule for non-televised return.

In the case of his official return to the WWE as part of Smackdown Live, July 4th is going to be the day. It was earlier speculated from various reports that first week of July will mark an earlier comeback for the franchise player of the company.

The 16-time world champion recently posted a tweet on his account mentioning the exact date and thereby confirming it. The Cenation leader is obviously missing the WWE universe and can’t wait to be back, home.

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

On the first week of July WWE will be touring in the state of Phoenix, Arizona. So, The Talking Stick Resort Arena will witness the return of John Cena. It is also the homestate of her fiancée, Nikki Bella. But, no indication was given whether she will be back alongside him.

Taking a second to regroup and recharge. Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2017

Returning in the middle of the summer means he will be available both of the PPVs from July onwards. There will be the Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Battleground on that month. It will lead us to the next dual-brand PPV, Summerslam in August.



Get the first look at Season 2 of @AmericanGritFOX and be sure to tune into the premiere on Sunday, June 11! https://t.co/9woM630WCi pic.twitter.com/xaNYDj4pHm — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 26, 2017

Cagesideseats.com already reported that the former WWE champion will be around the corner for a little longer, this time. It means that he might stay with the company even after Summerslam gets done.

Introducing Cena to the roster will certainly open up a plenty of possibilities for the creative including a marquee matchup at the 30th anniversary of Summerslam. Plus, the headache of TV ratings going downwards will also be redeemed to a certain extent.

OneIndia News