French Open: Tsonga ready for Roland Garros after winning first clay court title

Paris, May 28: French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has won the Lyon Open, his first clay-court title of his career after defeating Czech Tomas Berdych on Saturday (May 27).

The Second-seeded Frenchman won his third title of the season title when he overcame Tomas Berdych with a straight set victory 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Lyon Open.

Tsonga dropped only three focuses behind his initially serve, hit 13 pros, and spared each of the two separate focuses to his third-seeded Czech adversary.

Berdych failed to convert his chances when he got two straight points in the first set at 5-4.

Tsonga breaks the Czech International and won the first set in the tiebreaker. Berdych again fumbled in the second set in the same way after being 5-6 30-40 down to the French in the second set after a double-fault which cost him the set and match.

The French International was superb against the third-seeded rival as he just dropped only three points on his first serve while saved all two break points and hit 13 aces throughout the match.

"It was fantastic. I had already experienced this at the Grand Prix de Tennis de Lyon and I loved it," the 32-year-old said at the post-match presentation.

"This week was really exceptional with a full stadium at my every match. And I can tell you it's very rare to play with stands full from the first-round to the final.

"The reception was fantastic. It was very warm and I could communicate with them (fans). It was important."

Tsonga's triumph came a day prior to the French Open. The 32-year-old could become the first Frenchman after Yannick Noah lifted the Roland Garros title in 1983.

Tsonga played just four matches in two months before Lyon due to injury and has won consecutive indoor titles in February in Rotterdam and Marseille.

The Frenchman will now surely turn his concentration to Roland Garros where he will meet Argentina's Renzo Olivo in the first round.

OneIndia News