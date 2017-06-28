Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton in Punjabi Prison match at Battleground

Bengaluru, June 28: In the latest edition of the WWE Smackdown Live, the company has finally declared to bring back an Indian Gimmick.

Since Jinder Mahal is the reigning WWE Champion, the creative is trying hard to garner attention from the audience of the subcontinent and this confirmed match is bound to help them to a certain extent.

As announced by the champion himself on the show, he will defend his championship against Randy Orton inside the structure known as the Punjabi Prison.

The match will take place at the next edition of Battleground PPV on July 23rd.

It is going to be the third Smackdown-exclusive PPV from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on that night.

The only way to win in this contest is by escaping the bamboo-made structure, at the earliest which means that whoever between them will come out first, will be declared the winner.

Here are the updates from WWE official website regarding the return of this monstrous structure.

“Brace yourself for the return of the daunting Punjabi Prison Match when Randy Orton looks for retribution and his 14th World Title against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at WWE Battleground.

With Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal locked inside the dreaded Punjabi Prison, there is no way to predict who will walk out with the WWE Championship.

Don’t miss WWE Battleground, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, July 23 at 8 ET/5 PT.”

Prior to this, only two Punjabi Prison matches were held during The Great Khali’s world championship reign.

Back in 2007, he became the first one from India to hold a world title in the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

Apparently, he let know the WWE creative about the cages that were used to lock up the prisoners from the state of Northern India.

So, he is credited with the innovation of the match. Both the matches around this gimmick witnessed Khali involved in some capacity.

The match once again is going to give Jinder Mahal the upper hand. He will not have to pin The Viper in order to retain the title.

It will be contested under No-DQ rules and with Singh brothers by his side, he will make sure to come out first of the cage.

