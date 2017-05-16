Japan's tennis player Junn Mitsuhashi gets life ban for match-fixing

Madrid, May 16: The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) on Tuesday (May 16) announced the lifelong ban on Japanese tennis player Junn Mitsuhashi for match-fixing offences.

TIU also fined the Japanese player about 45,000 euros ($49,749), reports Efe.

Mitsuhashi is accused of agreeing with other players to fix matches, betting on tennis games and refusing to cooperate with investigators on these issues.

In 2015, Mitsuhashi was found guilty of making corrupt approaches to other players to fix the results of matches in exchange for money, while he also made 76 bets on different games in the same year.

The Japanese player was number 295 in the ATP rankings of 2009, but fell to the 1,997th position at the end of 2015.

IANS