It's a privilege to be in another final, says Roger Federer

London, July 15: After reaching his 29th Grand Slam and 11th Wimbledon title round, Swiss star Roger Federer said he was privileged to reach another final. Federer had last won the title in 2012 and this year he is yet to drop a set.

"I feel very privileged to be in another final," said Federer.

"I've got the pleasure to play on Centre Court another time. I can't believe it's almost true again. I'm happy to have a day off to reflect on what I've done at the tournament," said Federer.

"It was a long way back in some ways. Last year was so difficult. Just to stay calm and speak to the team, to take another decision that we were going to sit out and wait," said Federer.

January's Australian Open marked his competitive comeback and he won it, beating Rafael Nadal. Since then Federer has only lost twice.

"I'm so happy I did (the break) because my life continues after tennis too. And that's at this point almost more important than playing itself," Federer said.

"I want to be a good dad and a good husband and a guy who can do sports later on too, so I think giving your body a rest from time to time is a good thing, as we see now."

