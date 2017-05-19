ISSF World Cup begins in Munich on May 19

Munich, May 19: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup will begin in Olympic Shooting range Munich today (May 19).

Indian shooters brace up for ISSF World Cup

India have sent a total of 25 members including prominent names like Jitu Rai and Heena Sindhu's in the fourth World Cup of the year.

Indians, Apurvi Chandela, Nawinda Kasemkiatthai, Pooja Ghatkar and Meghana Sajjanar are participating in 10m air rifle women's category.

In the men's 50m air rifle category India's Prakash Nanjappa and Amanpreet Singh are taking. In women's 25 m category, India's Surabhi Pathak, Muskan and Rahi Sarnobat ate there.

Here is the full fixture of the event:

Friday (May 19)

Event: 10m Air Rifle (Women)

Time in India: 20:45 - 21:45

Saturday (May 20)

Event: 50m Pistol (Men)

Time in India: 15:00 - 16:00

Event: 25m Pistol (Women)

Time in India: 17:15 - 18:15

Sunday (May 21)

Event: 50m Rifle (Men)

Time in India: 14:15 - 15:15

Event: 25m Pistol (Men)

Time in India: 19:45 - 20:45

OneIndia News