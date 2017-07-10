IOC to discuss double host decision for 2024, 2028

Lausanne, July 10: Olympic chiefs will meet in Lausanne on Tuesday (July 11) to rubberstamp the process to award the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously.

Members of the International Olympic Committee will hold an extraordinary session after presentations by the campaign teams for Los Angeles and Paris, battling for the right to succeed 2020 hosts Tokyo and stage the Games in seven years' time.

IOC president Thomas Bach opened a ground-breaking week for the Olympic movement on Sunday telling IOC top brass: "We'll have some interesting days in Lausanne. Some very important decisions will be taken. More decisions will be made in Lima."

The Peruvian capital Lima hosts the 130th IOC Congress on September 13 where the vote to decide the 2024 and likely 2028 hosts will be made.

Both Paris, whose delegation is being led by French President Emmanuel Macron, and Los Angeles will present their bids to the IOC on Tuesday.

Last week the IOC Evaluation Commission report lavished praise on both bidding cities, stating there was "very little to separate" the two rivals.

"Members of the Evaluation Commission have used the terms 'forward-looking', 'innovative', 'vibrant' and 'cool' to describe the Los Angeles candidature, and 'historical', 'cultural', 'iconic' and 'amazing backdrops' for that of Paris," said Patrick Baumann, IOC member and chair of the 2024 Evaluation Commission.

AFP