Injury scare for Andy Murray just six days before Wimbledon

London, June 28: World no. 1 Andy Murray's preparations for Wimbledon have dealt a blow after he was forced to pull out of a warm-up match at the Hurlingham Club due to a sore hip.

Murray is facing difficult times for the last one year and after an early exit from the French Open, the British player is searching to regain his form.

Murray appeared at the Queen's Club last week but his developments for the tournament took a massive setback after the 30-year-old was beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Australia’s Thompson in the first round of Queen’s.

And following his first-round exit, the world No. 1 later scheduled two matches at the exhibition Aspall Tennis Classic to be in an as good shape as possible.

Murray was due to take on Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the tournament in the first match, however, on Tuesday morning it was announced that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore", leaving his fans tensed.

However, the decision was reportedly called as a precaution, with Murray still plotting to appear in the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on Friday.

The 30-year-old also practised with the Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov yesterday to mend the obstacle.

Murray’s form has been very inconsistent during a 2017 season and it is not as if the Brit has been completely out of action however his difficult last one year has been also disrupted by shingles, an elbow injury and influenza.

Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych are also starring at Hurlingham before they travel to the All England Club on Monday, July 3, where Murray is due to open proceedings on Centre Court at 1 pm.

And with Wimbledon just one week away, we can only wish a quick recovery for the World Number 1 to see him in a best possible shape.

OneIndia News