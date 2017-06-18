Indonesia Open: Twitterati hail Kidambi Srikanth for winning title

Bengaluru, June 18: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the Indonesia Open 2017 by beating Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in the final at Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC).

Srikanth wins Indonesia Open

Srikanth had created a stir among the Indian fans and social media yesterday after creating an upset against world number 1 Son Wan-Ho in the semis. His opponent in the final had defeated another Indian badminton star HS Prannoy.

It was a simple win for the 24-year-old as he bagged the match in straight sets. It was a cake walk for him in the first set as he won it 21-11. The second set was close but Srikanth pocketed it easily.

Here are some tweets from celebrities and fans congratulating the shuttler

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Srikanth.

Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.

Harsh Goenka

Businessman Harsh Goenka congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.

Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Srikanth.

Fan congratulated Srikanth Kidambi

A fan thanked Kidambi Srikanth for making India proud by winning Indonesia Open.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh congratulated Srikanth.

Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Srikanth Kidambi.

Arun Narang

BAI General Secretary Arun Narang congratulated Srikanth Kidambi/

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.

PR Sreejesh

Indian Hockey Team captain PR Sreejesh congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.

