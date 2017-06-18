Indonesia Open: Twitterati hail Kidambi Srikanth for winning title

Bengaluru, June 18: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the Indonesia Open 2017 by beating Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in the final at Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC).

Srikanth wins Indonesia Open

Srikanth had created a stir among the Indian fans and social media yesterday after creating an upset against world number 1 Son Wan-Ho in the semis. His opponent in the final had defeated another Indian badminton star HS Prannoy.

It was a simple win for the 24-year-old as he bagged the match in straight sets. It was a cake walk for him in the first set as he won it 21-11. The second set was close but Srikanth pocketed it easily.

