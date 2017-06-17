Indonesia Open: Srikanth stuns World No. 1 Son Wan-Ho to enter final

Jakarta, June 17: India's Kidambi Srikanth stunned South Korea's world number Son Wan-Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 to enter the final of Indonesia Open Super Series badminton tournament in men's singles category.

Prannoy goes down fighting in semi-final

It was a hard fought win for the Indian shuttler. He took the first set comfortably but went down in the second one.

The third set dragged till the very end as none of the players was ready to go off the match. It took the Indian badminton star three match points to finally outclass the world number 1.

2nd successive SS final for @srikidambi . Edges past the current World no.1 Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22. 👏💪🙌



#IndonesiaSSP pic.twitter.com/ykTgwEy8Ur — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 17, 2017

Earlier, another Indian HS Prannoy was eliminated from the semi-final when he lost to Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-17, 26-28, 18-21. Sakai will now meet India's Kidambi Srikanth in the final.

On Thursday (June 15), he had defeated world number 3 player to advance to the next round.

