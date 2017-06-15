Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy stuns top seeded player, Srikanth enters quarters

Jakarta, June 15: Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned world number 3 and top-seeded player Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei to reach the quarter-final of Indonesia Open.

Prannoy displayed some dominant performance against Lee as he thrashed the player 21-10, 21-18 in straight sets.

It is a huge achievement for the Indian badminton star who is ranked 29th in the world, 23 ranks behind the Malaysian.

IN another match, India Sai Praneeth outclassed Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 21-15 20-22 21-16 to reach the last 8 stage.

In another match, Saina Nehwal went down fighting against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 15-21 21-6 16-21. Nehwal lost the first set 15-21 but came strongly by taking the second set 21-6. But Jindapol proved too good her for her as she claimed the third set and won the match.

