Indian sportspersons celebrate International Yoga Day

Bengaluru, June 21: Today (June 21) is the third International World Yoga Day and celebrities and common people across the world are celebrating it.
Yoga originated in ancient India. It is an art of union of physical and mental practices or disciplines which help in keeping the human body fit.
This drive was taken by Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi in 2015 and since then every year the day is being celebrated as the World Yoga Day. It has also got an international status.
Indian sports persons did not hesitate to perform yoga on this auspicious day. From Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to boxer Vijender Singh and wrestler Sushil Kumar everyone performed yoga and shared their experience on Twitter.
Here are some tweets from the top Indian sportspersons
Virender Sehwag
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag performing Yoga.
Ajinkya Rahane
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane perform Yoga.
Cheteshwar Pujara
Indian Test cricket team batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wishes on Internation Yoga Day.
Suresh Raina
Indian batsman Suresh Raina performs Yoga.
June 21, 2017
Sushil Kumar
Olympic medal winning Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar performs Yoga.
June 21, 2017
Sushil Kumar performs Yoga
Sushil Kumar performs Yoga.
Vijender Singh
Olympic medal winning Indian boxer Vijender Singh performs Yoga.
Rajyavardhan Rathore
Olympic medal winning shooter Rajyavardhan Rathore performed Yoga.
Mohammed Kaif
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif posted on Yoga.
