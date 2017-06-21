Indian sportspersons celebrate International Yoga Day

Bengaluru, June 21: Today (June 21) is the third International World Yoga Day and celebrities and common people across the world are celebrating it.

Yoga originated in ancient India. It is an art of union of physical and mental practices or disciplines which help in keeping the human body fit.

This drive was taken by Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi in 2015 and since then every year the day is being celebrated as the World Yoga Day. It has also got an international status.

Indian sports persons did not hesitate to perform yoga on this auspicious day. From Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to boxer Vijender Singh and wrestler Sushil Kumar everyone performed yoga and shared their experience on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from the top Indian sportspersons

OneIndia News