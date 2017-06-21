Indian sportspersons celebrate International Yoga Day

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, June 21: Today (June 21) is the third International World Yoga Day and celebrities and common people across the world are celebrating it.

Yoga originated in ancient India. It is an art of union of physical and mental practices or disciplines which help in keeping the human body fit.

This drive was taken by Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi in 2015 and since then every year the day is being celebrated as the World Yoga Day. It has also got an international status.

Indian sports persons did not hesitate to perform yoga on this auspicious day. From Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to boxer Vijender Singh and wrestler Sushil Kumar everyone performed yoga and shared their experience on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from the top Indian sportspersons

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag performing Yoga.

Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane perform Yoga.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian Test cricket team batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wishes on Internation Yoga Day.

Suresh Raina

Indian batsman Suresh Raina performs Yoga.

Sushil Kumar

Olympic medal winning Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar performs Yoga.

Sushil Kumar performs Yoga

Sushil Kumar performs Yoga.

Vijender Singh

Olympic medal winning Indian boxer Vijender Singh performs Yoga.

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Olympic medal winning shooter Rajyavardhan Rathore performed Yoga.

Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif posted on Yoga.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

sports, yoga, virender sehwag, vijender singh, sushil kumar, ajinkya rahane, cheteshwar pujara

Other articles published on Jun 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...