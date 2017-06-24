Indian shooter creates record at ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship

Suhl, June 24: Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala won gold in the men's 25m Standard Pistol as India clinched two medals on the opening day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol) here on Saturday.

Anish, a 15-year old from Haryana, finished at the top of the podium with a world record score of 579, which helped India also bag the team silver in the event and took them to second in the overall standings.

Anish's score was a whole seven points clear of second-placed German Florian Peter who shot 572 while Ukraine's Pablo Korostylov took the bronze in the event with a score of 570.

Earlier this year, Anish had also claimed a gold and a bronze in an international meet in Pilzen, Czech Republic.

In the team competition, Anish's teammate Anhad Jawanda shot 561 while Sambhaji Zanzan Patil shot 547 -- a combined score of 1678 which got them the team silver.

In the other events of the day, India's Shirin Godara shot 615.9 to finish 21st in the Junior Women's 50m Rifle Prone competition.

Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder ended 41st and 57th respectively in the same event with scores of 609.8 and 605.4 respectively.

In the Junior Men's 50m Rifle Prone, Fateh Singh Dhillon finished 23rd with a score of 617.3 while Subhankar Pramanick shot 615.9 to end at the 29th position.

India's third competitor in the event, Syed Araib Pervez was placed 66th with a score of 606.

Norway are leading the medals tally after the opening day with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal followed by India, on a day when as many as 11 nations got on to the medal charts.

IANS