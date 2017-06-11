Indian para-athlete forced to sleep on train floor, probe ordered

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jun 11: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today (June 11) ordered an inquiry into the way medal-winning para-athlete Suvarna Raj was treated in a train.

According to reports, the wheelchair-bound athlete was denied a differently abled-friendly berth in the Nagpur- Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express despite repeated requests.

Survana Raj (Image courtesy: ANI Twitter handle)
Survana Raj (Image courtesy: ANI Twitter handle)

Raj, who was allotted an upper berth, had to sleep on the floor of the train after failing to get the berth meant for the differently-abled ('divyang') on Saturday.

"Have ordered an enquiry in the issue. We are serious about ensuring smooth travel for Divyangs," Prabhu tweeted.

PTI

Read more about:

athletics, suresh prabhu, india, train, sports

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 16:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...