Indian para-athlete forced to sleep on train floor, probe ordered

New Delhi, Jun 11: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today (June 11) ordered an inquiry into the way medal-winning para-athlete Suvarna Raj was treated in a train.

According to reports, the wheelchair-bound athlete was denied a differently abled-friendly berth in the Nagpur- Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express despite repeated requests.

Raj, who was allotted an upper berth, had to sleep on the floor of the train after failing to get the berth meant for the differently-abled ('divyang') on Saturday.

"Have ordered an enquiry in the issue. We are serious about ensuring smooth travel for Divyangs," Prabhu tweeted.

Have ordered enquiry in the issue.We are serious about ensuring smooth travel for Divyangs https://t.co/DWoHTRMnrQ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 11, 2017

Delhi: Survana Raj, a para-athlete says she had to sleep on the floor of train after she was allotted an upper berth on a Nagpur-Delhi train pic.twitter.com/zcYzZyEJGE — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

PTI